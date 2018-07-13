NMB finally agrees to pay staff long-service bonusses

File: In an unusual move, councillors in the Nelson Mandela Bay chambers voted unanimously to pass the bonuses after workers embarked on a two-week strike which crippled the city. Photo: Twitter: @MccowenSandy.

PORT ELIZABETH - Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) municipal workers will finally receive their long service bonuses after politicians put their differences aside and passed the agreement in council.

In an unusual move, councillors in the NMB chambers voted unanimously to pass the bonuses after workers embarked on a two-week strike which crippled the city.

The agreement was facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration and includes a settlement of R10,000 for employees who've served the city for between 12 to 17 years, R16,000 for 18 to 23 years, and R21,000 for those employees 24 or more years of service.

Mqondisi Nodongwe of the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) said the union is happy that all parties in council supported the payment of the bonuses.

Councillors blamed each other for the strike.

But in the end, those who've dedicated their careers to working for the metro council will now finally be rewarded for their long service.

eNCA