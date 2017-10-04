Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

NMU students leaders say they aren't attention seekers

  • South Africa
Second Avenue campus at the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth Photo: eNCA / Nelson Mandela University

PORT ELIZABETH - Student leaders at the Nelson Mandela University said their protests aren’t about seeking attention.

 

 

But, they’re concerned that the university is not taking them seriously.

The Student Representative Council is demanding tighter security on campus.

 

 

On Monday night two female students were attacked while working on university grounds.

One was allegedly raped and the other, stabbed.

Students believe the university failed to follow basic security measures.

