NMU students leaders say they aren't attention seekers

PORT ELIZABETH - Student leaders at the Nelson Mandela University said their protests aren’t about seeking attention.
In Solidarity with the womxn of NMU. Sending Love light and strength. Take care of each other. pic.twitter.com/8Bv2VQh45z— Asoze! (@Nox_Mfocwa) October 3, 2017
But, they’re concerned that the university is not taking them seriously.
The Student Representative Council is demanding tighter security on campus.
NMU employee was the first to arrive at 2nd Ave. Says he's disgusted by the service they got last night,both from NMU and SAPS #NMUattack pic.twitter.com/L298AqwRVb— Sine Madolo (@Sine_Madolo) October 3, 2017
On Monday night two female students were attacked while working on university grounds.
One was allegedly raped and the other, stabbed.
Students believe the university failed to follow basic security measures.
