No arrests yet following OR Tambo heist

Photo: eNCA / Lindokuhle Xulu

JOHANNESBURG - Investigations are continuing almost a week after a brazen heist at OR Tambo International Airport.



Priority Crime Investigation unit the Hawks say they are in the process of following leads, but cannot divulge any more information at this stage.

A police task team has been appointed to look into the matter.

The highly coordinated robbery saw gunmen storming a secured unit of the airport on Tuesday night, before escaping with an estimated R24-million.

No arrests have been made.

eNCA