No bonuses for Eskom employees in 2018

  • South Africa
File: Eskom says it simply can’t afford to pay bonuses this year. Photo: AFP / Gianluigi Guercia

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will not be paying bonuses to its workers this year.

The cash-strapped parastatal is due to release its 2017/18 financial results on Monday.

Eskom is currently locked in wage negotiations with three trade unions.

The NUM has said that the issue of bonus payments is a deal-breaker and it views management’s decision as a declaration of war.

The power utility says it simply can’t afford to pay bonuses.

 

 

