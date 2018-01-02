No breakthrough in KZN boulder murder despite big reward

DURBAN - There's been no breakthrough in finding people who attacked a KwaZulu-Natal family, despite the reward being raised to R250,000.
Last week, a teenage girl and her younger brother were killed on the N2.
UPDATE: Reward for information on KZN boulder murder raised to R150K
A large rock was thrown at their car from a bridge.
The siblings were travelling from Umhlanga to Stanger.
DA MP Dean Macpherson initially offered a reward of R5,000 which was raised to R150,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of those behind the tragedy.

