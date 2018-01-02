Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

No breakthrough in KZN boulder murder despite big reward

  • South Africa
A teenage girl and her younger brother were killed on the N2 after a large rock was thrown at their car from a bridge. Photo: Facebook / IPSS Rescue

DURBAN - There's been no breakthrough in finding people who attacked a KwaZulu-Natal family, despite the reward being raised to R250,000.

Last week, a teenage girl and her younger brother were killed on the N2.

A large rock was thrown at their car from a bridge.

The siblings were travelling from Umhlanga to Stanger.

DA MP Dean Macpherson initially offered a reward of R5,000 which was raised to R150,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of those behind the tragedy.

