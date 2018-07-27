DStv Channel 403
WATCH: EFF ready for its 5th anniversary celebrations

  • South Africa
File: The Economic Freedom Fighters says it's ready for its 5th-anniversary celebrations happening in the Eastern Cape on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it's ready for its 5th-anniversary celebrations.

The party will hold its celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape on Saturday.

 

 

The EFF said it was expecting thousands of South Africans to join the celebrations.

Meanwhile, the party said it's not expecting prominent business leaders but the working class at its anniversary.

This is according to party spokesperson Mbuyiseli Ndlozi. He said business people in South Africa are still not comfortable spending their money on the EFF.

 

 

“Business people in Buffalo city that is a straight no, I am trying to think of a prominent business person we might have in mind, certainly Patrice Motsepe won’t be here because we want to take his mines, the Ruperts because we want to take the land,” Ndlozi said.

“We are with the domestic workers, we are with petrol attendants those are the people that confirmed that they are coming.”

Party leader Julius Malema will deliver the keynote address.

