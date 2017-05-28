Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

No Confidence motion in Zuma - Netshitenzhe leads the charge

  • South Africa
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma visits a the family of the late freedom fighter Riot Mkhwanazi in Kwadlangezwa, South Africa, December 6, 2016. Photo: Reuters/Rogan Ward

IRENE - President Jacob Zuma and his supporters will fight for his political survival today.

READ: Leaked emails implicate Guptas in claims of state capture

Zuma faces a second no-confidence motion by a member of the ANC National Executive Committee.

 

 

On Saturday, senior party official Joel Netshitenzhe tabled the motion at the NEC meeting in Irene.

It's said to have been backed by axed Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom, Health Minsiter Aaron Motsoaledi and Deputy Health minister Joe Phaahla.

READ: Zuma disappoints stalwarts

Zuma survived a previous no-confidence motion, brought against him by Hanekom, last November.

Hanekom was among the ministers who were removed during a dramatic cabinet reshuffle in March.

The NEC also agreed that Brian Molefe's reinstatement at Eskom should be rescinded.


 

eNCA

