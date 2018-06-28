No Day Zero for Mother City if water restrictions are maintained

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says Day Zero may be avoided in 2019 if water restrictions remain in place.
The city’s dam levels have recently seen a rise of 4.6 percent after wet conditions last week.
Officials announced on Monday that dam levels reached 42.7 percent.
That figure is much higher than this time last year and in 2016.
The city thanked residents for their water-saving efforts.
It hopes to ease tariffs in the near future, but in the meantime, restrictions remain in place.
