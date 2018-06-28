No Day Zero for Mother City if water restrictions are maintained

File: The city’s dam levels have recently seen a rise of 4.6 percent after wet conditions last week. Photo: ANA / Ayanda Ndamane

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says Day Zero may be avoided in 2019 if water restrictions remain in place.



The city’s dam levels have recently seen a rise of 4.6 percent after wet conditions last week.

Officials announced on Monday that dam levels reached 42.7 percent.

WATCH: City of Cape Town gives water update

That figure is much higher than this time last year and in 2016.

The city thanked residents for their water-saving efforts.

It hopes to ease tariffs in the near future, but in the meantime, restrictions remain in place.

eNCA