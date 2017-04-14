Bus strike 'effectively over' as three major unions accept offer

File: Three major unions have signed a wage agreement, which effectively means the nationwide bus strike is largely over, as confirmed by the National Employer's Association. Two other unions, Numsa and Taswu, however have still rejected the deal. Photo: via Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG - The National Employer's Association has signed an agreement with three major bus unions.

The three unions are SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), Transport and Allied Workers Union of SA (Tawusa), and Transport and Allied Workers Union (Tawu).

This means the strike is effectively over.

Spokesperson for the National Employer's Association, Meko Magida gave details to eNCA on Friday midday:

Numsa insists no deal struck

The two unions which have not signed are National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and Transport and Services Workers Union (Taswu).

Numsa issued a statement on Friday morning confirming that it had not signed a deal with any employer in the bus passenger sector to end the current strike.

The industrial action – which involved a number of unions – began on Wednesday and affected long and short distance buses.

Numsa, which is leading the strike, has rejected the latest offer from employers of a nine percent increase across the board.

The strikers have various other demands including better working conditions and that overtime pay rates kick in before 16 hours on duty.

The union reiterated on Friday that it negotiated only through the bargaining council.

It noted also that it was union policy that only the general secretary could sign agreements on its behalf.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) had earlier on Friday pledged total support for the strikers and called on all workers to stand with them in this “fight for working class people”.

As passengers trying to make their way home for the Easter break faced chaos and delays Saftu acknowledged the great inconvenience caused to bus passengers, most of them poor and working class. However, the union added, it was “in their interests as much as those of the workers” because the issue was not just about wages but improved safety.

Numsa’s statement on Friday added that the union was looking forward to engagement with the minister of labour and the employers later in the day.

“We hope for a speedy resolution to the dispute.” -- Additional reporting: African News Agency

eNCA