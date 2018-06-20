No deal yet for week-long NMB municipal strike

File: Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) streets and homes are lined with rubbish after workers downed tools over the issue of back-pay for the last service bonus. The strike action has resulted in the no-collection of refuse affecting all areas in the city. Photo: Twitter: @MccowenSandy.

PORT ELIZABETH – Striking municipal workers in Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Municipality gathered in their numbers outside Port Elizabeth City Hall on Wednesday.

Streets and homes were lined with rubbish after workers downed tools over the issue of back-pay for the last service bonus.

All areas of the city were affected after striking workers refused to collect refuse.

While the city centre reeks of rubbish, residents were asked last week to make use of drop-off centres for their domestic and garden refuse.

The council on Wednesday implemented its contingency plan for waste collection.

The strike was discussed at a mayoral committee meeting on Wednesday, but no deal has been struck between the metro and the unions.

Addressing the media, City Manager Johann Mettler said the metro was engaging with unions but was under no obligation to pay the back-pay, as claimed.

"We are of course under no obligation to pay the back-pay as claimed, but we are certainly engaging with them and trying to find a solution to this impasse," Mettler said.

"Any deal that may be struck will, of course, will need to go back to council because council on a previous occasion resolved that back pay of long service bonuses shall not be paid.”

Mettler said the metro had engaged in a process with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) who were facilitating discussions.

He was hopeful that if a deal was struck, there would be a resumption of normal duties until such time the matter went to council next month.

"We would like the strike to be called off as soon as possible, we have no interest in prolonging this matter. We already started to engage the unions prior to the strike and I think the strike was called in an effort to add some pressure."

Corporate Services member of the mayoral committee (MMC), Annette Lovemore, said that metro would be seeking an interdict to ensure that picketing rules were adhered to so that no person was threatened and no property was damaged.

African News Agency