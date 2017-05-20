No evidence linking man to murdered Soweto women: NPA

File: There was no evidence to link a man to the murder of two women who were found in different locations in Soweto. Photo: South African Police Service/ Facebook

JOHANNESBURG - There was no evidence to link a man to the murder of two women who were found in different locations in Soweto, the National Prosecuting Authority said.

Initially, it was reported that three men were arrested for the murders, but the NPA has confirmed that only one man had been arrested.

Two of the slain women who have been identified by family and friends on social media are Bongeka Phungula (28) and Popi Qwabe (24).

“The NPA in the Protea magistrate's court refused to place the murder docket of Bongeka and Popi on the roll as there is no evidence that links the arrested suspect at this stage, which means that the docket did not meet the minimum requirements for a matter to be placed on the roll,” NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

“The NPA has instructed the investigating officer to conduct certain investigations. Once concluded, the docket must be brought back to the NPA for a decision.”

The women who were friends, were reported missing on May 12. Their bodies were later found in different locations in Soweto. Phungula’s body was found in Tladi with gunshot wounds to the head.

Qwabe was identified at a mortuary in Naledi. Indications are that both women were raped before they were murdered.

On the same weekend, a third body which has not been identified was found burnt.

At the time, police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamin said police were following up on allegations that it might be the body of a woman who was reported missing in a location in Soweto.

No arrests have been made in connection with her murder.

The fourth body identified as that of Lerato Moloi (27) was found half naked on Sunday.

Police said two men were arrested in connection with Moloi’s murder. The suspects appeared at the Protea magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Their matter was postponed to May 29 and they were remanded in custody.

African News Agency