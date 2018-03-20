No investigation into Pravin Gordhan: Hawks

File: The Hawks say there is no investigation or pending charges against former finance minister Pravin Gordhan. Photo: eNCA/Bafana Nzimande

JOHANNESBURG - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (The Hawks) say there is no investigation or pending charges against former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

The Hawks in a statement said several media reports suggested Gordhan was being investigated in relation to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) high-risk investigation unit.

Gordhan was appointed to the post of Public Enterprise Minister during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle last month.

"For the record, the media allegations are devoid of any truth. To put the record straight, there are no investigations nor impending charges against Minister Pravin Gordhan," reads the statement.

It goes on to say: "The DPCI and the National Prosecuting Authority have formally charged three accused persons – Mr Ivan Pillay, Mr Johann van Loggerenberg and Mr Andries Janse van Rensburg – and have been issued with summons to appear in the Pretoria Regional Court on 9 April 2018 on alleged charges of corruption and contravention of the Rica Act. It is thus not true that the Hawks are gunning for Minister Pravin Gordhan. It is also not true that any official from the Hawks briefed the former Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula, of any investigation against Minister Pravin Gordhan nor provide him with any information detailing developments and so-called compelling evidence."

When the allegations of a rogue spy unit in Sars first surfaced, it was widely believed it was a bid to get rid of Gordhan - a former Sars commissioner and those loyal to him.

Gordhan was fired as finance minister by then-president Jacob Zuma in March 2017 after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) tried to prosecute him on charges related to Pillay being given an early pension. This case was withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.

KPMG's rogue unit report was called into question, leading to the auditing firm canning the report and apologising to Gordhan.

According to Sars's statement on Tuesday, the reports that Gordhan faces investigation "are an indication of an atrocious disregard for the truth and a total falsification of facts.

"It is the Hawks' observation that the media reports are being motivated by personal agendas and a willing channel of anonymous mischievousness."

eNCA