No jobs for sale: Gauteng Health Department

File: The provincial health department has distanced itself from an advertisement offering jobs for sale at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa. Photo: By National Institute of Mental Health, via Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health has warned of a scam inviting people to apply for nursing, porting and general vacancies at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital north of Pretoria.

In a statement, MEC for health Qedani Mahlangu said: "We condemn those who exploit people’s desperation for employment for their own devious ends."

"We plead with community members not to pay money for jobs in any of our facilities. Anyone approached for a job in exchange for money should report that to the police.”

An advertisement claiming to come from the hospital's human resources coordinator was brought to the department's attention earlier in the week.

Those who enquire about the positions are apparently asked to deposit an amount in the region of R2,000 into a retail store account in exchange for employment.

The health department made it clear that genuine vacancies were advertised on trustworthy platforms such as the Gauteng online portal; Department of Public Service website and newspapers.

eNCA