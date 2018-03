File: ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula said it won't put forward a mayoral candidate in Nelson Mandela Bay. Photo: Reuters / Mike Hutchings

PORT ELIZABETH - ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula said it won't put forward a mayoral candidate in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Mbalula said the ANC will support any name brought forward by its alliance partners.

He said the party is supporting the motion of no confidence in mayor Athol Trollip.

"We respect the people here. We are not going to raid power, we will contest it," he said.

• Editor's note: Watch the full interview with Mbalula below.

eNCA