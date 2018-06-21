Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

No resolution in Eskom wage talks

  • South Africa
File: National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and National Union of Metalworkers Union (Numsa) members protest outside Eskom’s Megawatt Park, demanding salary increases on June 14, 2018. Photo: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Christopher Moagi

JOHANNESBURG – Talks between unions and Eskom have failed to break a wage hike deadlock.

The cash-strapped power utility is struggling to keep the lights on after workers went on strike over wages last week.

Workers on Wednesday rejected a 4,7 percent wage hike offer and instead tabled an alternative offer that was rejected.

Talks on Thursday concluded with no deal being reached.

Unions are expected to brief the media later.

