No resolution in Eskom wage talks

File: National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and National Union of Metalworkers Union (Numsa) members protest outside Eskom’s Megawatt Park, demanding salary increases on June 14, 2018. Photo: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Christopher Moagi

JOHANNESBURG – Talks between unions and Eskom have failed to break a wage hike deadlock.

#Eskom Numsa’s Irvin Jim says the power utility needs more time to consider the Union’s proposal.... they are resuming negotiations next week Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/DhPAfic63J — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) June 21, 2018

The cash-strapped power utility is struggling to keep the lights on after workers went on strike over wages last week.

Workers on Wednesday rejected a 4,7 percent wage hike offer and instead tabled an alternative offer that was rejected.

Talks on Thursday concluded with no deal being reached.

Unions are expected to brief the media later.

eNCA