No resolution in Eskom wage talks

JOHANNESBURG – Talks between unions and Eskom have failed to break a wage hike deadlock.
[NOW LIVE] WATCH: #WageTalks between #Eskom and trade unions have concluded for the day with no resolution. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/n7tcUnXF5G— eNCA (@eNCA) June 21, 2018
#Eskom Numsa’s Irvin Jim says the power utility needs more time to consider the Union’s proposal.... they are resuming negotiations next week Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/DhPAfic63J— silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) June 21, 2018
WATCH: Numsa's Irvin Jim says #WageTalks with #Eskom will resume next week Wednesday. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/RPNjdUF8Xj— eNCA (@eNCA) June 21, 2018
The cash-strapped power utility is struggling to keep the lights on after workers went on strike over wages last week.
Workers on Wednesday rejected a 4,7 percent wage hike offer and instead tabled an alternative offer that was rejected.
Talks on Thursday concluded with no deal being reached.
Unions are expected to brief the media later.
eNCA
