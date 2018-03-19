No taxis in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday

File: Public transport will grind to a halt in Ekurhuleni in eastern Gauteng on Tuesday. Photo: via Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG - Public transport will grind to a halt in Ekurhuleni in eastern Gauteng on Tuesday.

This as the taxi industry will go on strike over the planned roll-out of the bus-rapid transport (BRT) system in the metro.

In a tweet on Monday, the South Africa National Taxi Council (Santaco) apologised in advance for the inconvenience that will be caused by Tuesday’s strike.

It urged East Rand residents to make alternative transport plans as no taxis would be operating.

The union said the strike involved taxi leaders, owners and drivers.

We hope the city of Ekurhuleni and the taxi industry in the metro will find ways to resolve their issues on BRT. However, the problem with these BRTs is that there's one integrated rapid public transport network strategy concept but leaving cities to decide the actual model. — SANTACO (@SA_Taxis) March 19, 2018

Airport delays possible

Management at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park in a statement on Monday urged travellers to take note of possible disruptions due to the taxi strike.

Airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler said the airport received unconfirmed reports of a protest planned, starting as early as 2am.

She says protesters could attempt to disrupt the R21 and R24 freeways as well as rail links with the objective of disrupting access to the airport.

“We would advise passengers, especially those taking early flights, to anticipate delays and leave earlier for the airport than they would under normal circumstances,” Gunkel-Keuler added.

The spokesperson said contingency plans would be activated in the event of blockades in order to minimise possible disruptions.

Additional reporting by ANA

