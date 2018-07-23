North West contractors receive a lifeline from PP

File: The North West Public Works Department has signed an agreement with disgruntled contractors who filed a complaint with the Public Protector (PP), Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Photo: AFP / Phill Magakoe

PRETORIA - The North West Public Works Department has signed an agreement with disgruntled contractors who filed a complaint with the Public Protector (PP).

65 small-scale contractors who joined the department's Vuk'uphile development programme in 2014 were left in the lurch when it ground to a halt after about six months.

Many claim they had to inject their own funds into government projects, and are still owed money.

The new settlement agreement binds the North West Public Works Department to certain commitments to the contractors.

It's been a gruelling four years for many of the contractors, who say they've suffered not only financial but severe emotional prejudice, some losing wives, houses, cars, and businesses, all as a result of a failed incubator programme.

But there’s hope the agreement will see a change in fortune.

The Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, says her office will be holding the department to account and that a full investigation will be instituted if it fails to comply with the agreement.

JUST IN: N/West #Vukuphile contractors, @PublicProtector, and N/West Public Works Dept have signed a settlement agreement that will ultimately put emerging contractors back on a financial footing they were at before the programme collapsed & also promises to resuscitate it. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/UUjKtnNuWE — Michael (@TheMikeAppel) July 23, 2018

The North West's Public Works department is currently under national administration.

The administrator says the department will be true to its word.

The department has 20 days to finalise how much each contractor is owed, and kick-start the programme's resuscitation.

eNCA