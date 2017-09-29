North West hands out proof of property ownership to 2900 people

Title deeds give the elderly peace of mind, that should the children be left behind. These title deeds are piece of paper validating the local residents as house owners for a long time. Photo: Courtesy of ANA

RUSTENBURG – For Nogaga Adotyi, 56, of Boitekong near Rustenburg, having a title deed means her children will live in peace when she is gone.

“No matter how long I have waited I’m happy I have this title deed. It troubled me that as old as I am, what would happen to my children should I die. Now I can die peacefully knowing my children will be left in a house and no one will trouble them,” said Nogaga on Friday.

“I had lost some hope in ever being given this title deed. Since I applied about five years ago nothing has happened. I would go to the offices in Rustenburg but they would not be able to help me or provide answers.”

She was one of 2,900 people who received title deeds from North West Local Government and Human Settlements MEC Galaletsang Gaolaolwe. Gaolaolwe handed over 1,584 title deeds in Boitekong, Rustenburg on Thursday and 1,316 in Vryburg on Friday.

Adotyi lives with her husband, daughter and two grandchildren. She applied for her title deed five years ago.

“I didn’t know a piece of paper would make someone feel this good. I have been waiting for the piece of paper validating me as a house owner for a long time. I didn’t know it would take this long, there were times when I felt like I have been forgotten.”

Gaolaolwe said the issuing of title deeds ensured that children would never lose their homes.

“Title deeds give the elderly peace of mind, that should the children be left behind, they are sorted. Also the intention of the exercise is to restore dignity to our people who have been disadvantaged by unjust systems for some time,” Gaolaolwe said.

African News Agency