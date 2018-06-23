North West premier Mokgoro denies irregular tender allegations

RUSTENBURG - Newly appointed North West premier Job Mokgoro's office on Saturday denied that he had facilitated an irregular tender while he was acting director general in the premier's office.

Spokesman Brian Setswambung said Mokgoro’s tenure as acting director general was terminated at the end of June 2015. "The NEPO Data Dynamics contract was entered into between the office of the premier and the service provider in March 2016," he said.

The Economic Freedom Fighters on Thursday claimed that Mokgoro facilitated and participated in a process that militated against ethical and clean governance.

"It was during Mokgoro’s tenure as acting director general in the office of the premier that the Gupta-owned newspaper The New Age was illegally awarded a tender of distributing the newspaper in the province. Mokgoro went against the advice of the legal unit in the office of the premier and awarded the tender which was never advertised, let alone taken through the supply chain management processes," EFF provincial secretary Papiki Babuile said in a statement.

Mokgoro was elected unopposed as North West premier on Friday to replace Supra Mahumapelo who resigned on May 23.

African News Agency