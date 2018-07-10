North West premier Mokgoro to meet provincial government managers

File: Mokgoro was elected North West premier on June 22, following former premier Supra Mahumapelo's resignation on May 23. Photo: African News Agency

RUSTENBURG - North West Premier Professor Job Mokgoro is expected to address managers of various provincial government departments in Mahikeng on Tuesday, his office said.

Spokesperson Brian Setswambung said Mokgoro would address senior and middle managers in the employ of various provincial government departments based in Ngaka Modiri Molema District on Tuesday, as part of his ongoing engagements with internal and external stakeholders as new premier of the province.

"The meeting which will be attended by the heads of departments, chief directors, directors, deputy and assistant directors, will be the first with this group of managers since Prof Mokgoro took office as North West premier two weeks ago," Setswambung said.

"In his address to these managers, premier Mokgoro is expected to outline his vision and programme of action for the remainder of the current term, while at the same time reiterating his call for improved ways of carrying out public services and putting people first."

Mokgoro was elected North West premier on June 22, following former premier Supra Mahumapelo's resignation on May 23.

African News Agency