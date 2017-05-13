Northern Cape ANC emerges divided from elective conference

Johannesburg, 13 May 2017 - All candidates on provincial Premier Sylvia Lucas's slate declined nomination. eNCA reporter Nickolaus Bauer is in Colesberg, in the Northern Cape, for the elections. Video: eNCA

COLESBERG - Some ANC members in the Northern Cape say they plan to challenge the results of the provincial elective conference under way in Colesberg.

The conference started on Friday and is expected to end on Sunday.

Some delegates say the candidates were not representative of what the party wants.

On Friday all the ANC members on Northern Cape Premier Sylvia Lucas's slate, herself included, declined nomination.

They cited discrepancies in the acceptance of candidates' credentials.

The group said they will challenge the matter at the ANC's highest decision making structure.

Lucas is reportedly aligned to President Jacob Zuma while the newly elected Northern Cape Chairperson Zamani Saul is reportedly aligned to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

