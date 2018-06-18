Nothing will stop land expropriation: ANC

File: Experts told the constitutional review committee that land restitution has been hampered by -- among other things -- politics. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC says barriers to land expropriation won't stop it from happening.

The party's Ronald Lamola says the constitution will be changed if need be.

Last month, experts told the constitutional review committee that land restitution has been hampered by -- among other things -- politics.

The party has previously rejected claims that its land reform programme is only meant to lure voters in next year's general elections.

Lamola says the governing party will do everything necessary to ensure that land is expropriated without compensation.

eNCA