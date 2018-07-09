NotInMyName threatens to boycott #100MenMarch over Arthur Mafokate

File: Government denies it personally invited musician Arthur Mafokate to be an ambassador of its #100MenMarch against gender-based violence. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Government denies it personally invited musician Arthur Mafokate to be an ambassador of its #100MenMarch against gender-based violence.

Officials say it's all systems for the event to be held in Pretoria on Tuesday.

At least one organisation says it won't set foot at the event if government does not distance itself from Mafokate, who is currently on trial for assaulting singer Busisiwe Thwala, also known as Cici.

Social media posts by Mafokate has some gender activists seething.

Our lives die the day we become silent about the things that matter pic.twitter.com/v9NZbzRLrf — Arthur Mafokate (@ArthurMafokate) July 8, 2018

Remain humble in your speech, Let your actions tell your story #100MenMarch pic.twitter.com/rh3yDHGA9O — Arthur Mafokate (@ArthurMafokate) July 9, 2018

Mafokate’s pleaded not guilty to assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm for an alleged attack on Thwala.

According to Themba Masango of the #NotInMyName movement, government has to make it clear Mafokate is not welcome at the march.

Government said it never invited Mafokate and can't prevent anyone from attending.

“There is no point at which as GCIS has approached Arthur to be an ambassador for this march, we have to put on record that the march is open to everyone, there will be rehabilitated convicts that will be at the march,” says Tasneem Carrim, Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS) spokesperson.

Attempts to speak to Mafokate have been unsuccessful.

Organisers say participants will get to sign a pledge committing to taking a stand against gender-based violence.

