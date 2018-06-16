Notorious 'drug lord' arrested in Groblersdal

Police in the Groblersdal area have arrested a suspected "drug lord" and three other alleged drug dealers found in possession cash of various drugs worth over R1-million. Photo: Twitter/SAPS

GROBLERSDAL - Police in the Groblersdal area have arrested a suspected "drug lord" and three other alleged drug dealers found in possession of various drugs worth over R1-million, Limpopo police said on Saturday.

In a concerted effort by Limpopo police to curb the mushrooming of drugs in a number of policing clusters multi-disciplinary Intelligence-led joint operations were still producing positive and meaningful results, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

On Friday, a sting operation was conducted in the Motetema policing area outside Groblersdal where a "druglord finally met his fate", Ngoepe said.

An intensified Intelligence-driven operation comprising of the provincial crime intelligence and detectives units managed to track down a 34-year-old man at a rented two-roomed house which he used to manufacture an assortment of drugs.

"The suspect was caught in his sleep and apprehended on the spot." Items confiscated included 29 wrapped balls each containing 500 sachets of nyaope; four balls each containing 250 wraps of "rocks (yellow)"; six balls each containing 100 wraps of "rocks (brown)"; 14 "loose plastics each with 50 sachets of nyaope; one packet with 25 sachets of nyaope; a 9mm firearm with 15 rounds of ammunition; and a revolver with five rounds of ammunition. These recovered drugs were estimated to have a street value of over R1 million.

"In the process of arresting this criminal, three more suspects, aged 26 and 30, were arrested after they were found in possession of dagga. The three suspects and the druglord will appear before the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court on Monday facing charges of dealing and possession of drugs and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition," Ngoepe said.

Limpopo acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers commended all officers of the provincial crime intelligence and detective units for their sterling work. "We will strangle this kind of criminal activities until we have a drug-free society," Scheepers said.

African News Agency