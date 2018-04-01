Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

NPA asks UAE to preserve Gupta funds: report

  • South Africa
File: The NPA has reportedly asked the United Arab Emirates government to preserve millions of rands the Guptas allegedly transferred to that country. Photo: Gallo / Martin Rhodes

JOHANNESBURG - The NPA has asked the United Arab Emirates government to preserve R169-million the Gupta family allegedly stole and transferred to that country, according to City Press.

The newspaper says the money apparently comes from dodgy deals made through the failed Estina Dairy Project in the Free State.

READ: Atul Gupta challenges freezing of R10m

The money is believed to have been moved to Dubai, through the Bank of Baroda.

The bank closed all operations in South Africa on Friday.

Last week the controversial Gupta brothers failed to appear in a tax court in India.

Indian officials suspect they siphoned money into the country.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close