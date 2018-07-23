NPA decline to prosecute Manana over alleged assault

File: The NPA says it won't be prosecuting ANC MP Mduduzi Manana for an assault on his former domestic worker. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will not be prosecuting ANC MP and former deputy higher education minister, Mduduzi Manana, for allegedly assaulting his domestic worker, Christine Wiro.

Wiro had accused Manana of threatening her with deportation and assaulting her by pushing her down the stairs at his Fourways home, leaving her severely bruised.

Although Wiro withdrew the charges, a recording surfaced of Manana offering her money to withdraw the charge and the NPA ordered the Hawks to pursue an investigation.

The NPA said it had declined to prosecute Manana as it doesn't have sufficient evidence and there was no likelihood of a successful conviction.

In 2017, Manana was embroiled in controversy when he was involved in an assault on three women at a nightclub, Cubana, in Fourways, Johannesburg.

Manana subsequently apologised, but his apology was not accepted by the women involved.

He was removed from his post as deputy minister of higher education but remains an ANC MP.

Manana will be appearing before Parliaments Joint Ethics Committee for a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday, related to his conviction last year of assault in which he was sentenced to a fine and 500 hours of community service.

There are reports that Manana intends to resign as an MP before his disciplinary hearing gets underway.

But the ANC caucus in Parliament said it had received no letter of resignation from Manana.

eNCA