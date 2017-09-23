NPA reconsiders dropped murder charges against taxi boss

File: The NPA is investigating the withdrawal of murder charges against taxi boss, Themba Ndlozi. Photo: via Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG - National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss, Shaun Abrahams has ordered a review of the decision to drop murder charges against taxi boss, Themba Ndlozi.

Ndlozi was accused of brutally killing a young Ekurhuleni couple, but the NPA withdrew the charges against him this week after he claimed they had committed suicide.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said: “It's a serious charge.

"In line with our checks and balances within the NPA when a decision is taken by a prosecutor in the lower court, it has to be taken to the director of prosecutions in that area of jurisdiction to ensure that charges are correct and in line with the evidence that is presented.

"The director of prosecutions then directed that he be prosecuted for [contravening] the Firearm Control Act, hence the national director intervened when this was brought to his attention, stipulating that the docket be brought ... as well as the report so that it can be reviewed to ensure that whatever decision taken is in the interest of justice,” Mfaku said.

The young couple, Thuto Theko and Refiloe Moshime, died from gunshot wounds on Good Friday.

eNCA