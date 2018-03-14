LIVE VIDEO: NPA briefs Parliament

&lt;span itemprop=&quot;name&quot; content=&quot;WEB_LIVE_NPA_BRIEIFNG_140318&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;description&quot; content=&quot;&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;duration&quot; content=&quot;0&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;thumbnailUrl&quot; content=&quot;https://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/105454100/thumbnail/entry_id/1_mij8u7wm/version/100001&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;uploadDate&quot; content=&quot;2018-03-14T15:24:27.000Z&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;width&quot; content=&quot;643&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;height&quot; content=&quot;360&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;

Editor's note: Please note the stream may be interrupted from time to time due to technical reasons but will resume again within minutes. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is to brief Parliament on Wednesday night on the cases it is handling.

NDPP head explains #StateCapture investigation is divided into 8 parts: Mentoor, Mcebisi Jonas, New Age, Eskom, Trillian, Denel, Maine and Jacob Zuma, Estina. Progress meeting on these investigations will be held on Friday 16 March. @eNCA — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) March 14, 2018

The prosecuting authority will appear before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

NDPP Adv Shaun Abraham’s has just arrived at Parliament. He says he is ready to make an announcement regarding whether or not to prosecute former President Jacob Zuma but not “until he has spoken to affected parties.”. #ShaunAbrahams pic.twitter.com/Wk2xXhTB1t — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) March 14, 2018

NDPP Head Shaun Abraham’s says he is not under any pressure or stress ahead of his announcement on Zuma prosecution. “This has never been a stressful decision for me.” He is in Parliament to brief MPs on State Capture cases this evening. ##ShaunAbrahams — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) March 14, 2018

The NPA was expected to make an announcement on the prosecution of former President Jacob Zuma on Thursday.

However, it now says it first has to inform relevant stakeholders of its decision before making the decision public.

Breaking: NPA tells @eNCA he is likely to write to the “affected” parties and inform him of his decision on whether or not to proceed with the prosecution of former President #JacobZuma on Friday 16 March. #ShaunAbrahams — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) March 14, 2018

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to block Abarahams from announcing his decision.

The application was brought by the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.

Casac argued it would be inappropriate for Abrahams to make this decision, given the uncertainty about Abarahams' future in his job.

On December 15, North Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo ruled that Abrahams' appointment was questionable.

The court gave then-deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa two months to appoint a new NPA head.

Zuma and the NPA appealed the ruling.

However, following his election as president, Ramaphosa withdrew the appeal.

Zuma is facing 18 charges, including fraud and corruption.

eNCA