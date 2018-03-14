Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

LIVE VIDEO: NPA briefs Parliament

  • South Africa


 

  • Editor's note: Please note the stream may be interrupted from time to time due to technical reasons but will resume again within minutes. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.  

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is to brief Parliament on Wednesday night on the cases it is handling.

 

 

The prosecuting authority will appear before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

 

 

 

The NPA was expected to make an announcement on the prosecution of former President Jacob Zuma on Thursday. 

However, it now says it first has to inform relevant stakeholders of its decision before making the decision public. 

 

 

 

 

 

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to block Abarahams from announcing his decision. 

The application was brought by the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.

Casac argued it would be inappropriate for Abrahams to make this decision, given the uncertainty about  Abarahams' future in his job.

On December 15, North Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo ruled that Abrahams' appointment was questionable.

The court gave then-deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa two months to appoint a new NPA head.

Zuma and the NPA appealed the ruling.

READ: NPA makes decision on Zuma prosecution

However, following his election as president, Ramaphosa withdrew the appeal.

Zuma is facing 18 charges, including fraud and corruption.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close