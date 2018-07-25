DStv Channel 403
Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

NPA turns down Thint's representations in Zuma corruption case

  • South Africa


JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has rejected representations by French arms company Thint's in the corruption case involving former president Jacob Zuma.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said they believe there are reasonable prospects for successful prosecution.

WATCH: Zuma corruption case postponed to June

The NPA said it has written a letter to Thint's lawyers informing them of the decision.

The case against former president Jacob Zuma is expected to resume on Friday, 27 July at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Zuma faces charges of corruption, racketeering and money-laundering.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close