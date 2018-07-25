NPA turns down Thint's representations in Zuma corruption case

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has rejected representations by French arms company Thint's in the corruption case involving former president Jacob Zuma.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said they believe there are reasonable prospects for successful prosecution.

The NPA said it has written a letter to Thint's lawyers informing them of the decision.

The case against former president Jacob Zuma is expected to resume on Friday, 27 July at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Zuma faces charges of corruption, racketeering and money-laundering.

eNCA