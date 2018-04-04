Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

NPA's Abrahams reverses tack on 'rogue unit'

FILE image of SARS Head Office in Brooklyn, Pretoria​. Picture: SARS Photo: SARS

JOHANNESBURG - Three members of the so-called SARS 'rogue unit' have withdrawn their urgent application in the Pretoria High Court to stay their prosecution after reaching an agreement with the National Prosecuting Authority(NPA).

This after National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams agreed to allow them to make representations on their behalf.

Former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay, former head of the high risk investigation unit Johann van Loggerenberg, and Andries Janse van Rensburg had earlier been summonsed to appear in court on 9 April on charges of corruption and contravening the RICA act.

The three have been accused by the Hawks for years of being implicated in spying while employed bt the revenue service.

They questioned why the NPA had not obtained warning statements from them, which they claimed was a procedural prerequisite to their being charged.

 

