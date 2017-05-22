Vote wisely and vote for the ANC, Zuma tells Nquthu residents

JOHANNESBURG –The small KZN town of Nquthu has become pivotal in a highly contested battle for control of the local municipality.

Several political parties are camping in the area ahead of Wednesday's by-election.

Nquthu is the only local municipality in the country which failed to constitute a council after the August local government elections.

Councillors have failed to agree on the election of office bearers.

The ANC and NFP coalition were one councillor short, against a coalition of the EFF, DA and IFP.

It eventually led to the collapse of the Nquthu council and sparked a fierce election campaign lasting over three months.

At an ANC rally on Sunday, President Jacob Zuma appealed to opposition members to vote for the ANC.

“If you have reason to remain in that organisation because there could be lots of reasons but knowing that it won't win, shut your mouth and go into the booth and vote ANC and thereafter go back to your party,” he said.

“Vote wisely and vote for the ANC. If I am a resident of Nquthu thinking of voting for someone other than the ANC, what will be my reason for voting for that person,” Zuma said.

Party supporters attending the rally said they would vote for the ANC.

eNCA