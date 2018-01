Applications for 2018 funding opened on 1 August and closed on 30 November last year. Photo: Facebook / NSFAS

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it has closed for funding applications.

NSFAS said it’s concerned about false information saying it will open for funding applications from 3 January.

It posted on social media that the information didn't come from NSFAS.

Applications for 2018 funding opened on 1 August and closed on 30 November last year.

eNCA