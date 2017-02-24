NSFAS to give housing allowance to 963 students at DUT

File: Dean of students at the Durban University of Technology, Amar Singh said money would be made available to the students through the sBux system so they could pay their landlords for private accommodation. Photo: via Twitter.com / radiodut.co.za ‏@RadioDUT

JOHANNESBURG – The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has approved the private accommodation of over 900 students at the Durban University of Technology, through a cash allowance, dean of students at DUT Amar Singh said on Friday.

Singh said the money would be made available to the students through the sBux system so they could pay their landlords. In a statement, Singh said following lengthy negotiations and discussions with NSFAS, 963 students are going to be housed.

Singh said DUT has communicated the decision to the qualifying students and were currently taking steps to ensure that students are housed as soon as possible.

“This decision was taken in the best interest of our students, so that those who were affected by this challenge and those students who had previously applied and qualified for housing, can now focus on their studies,” said Singh.

The allowance is being provided by NSFAS and is exclusive to the 963 NSFAS students that had not been allocated permanent residence in 2017.

“Furthermore, we are very grateful to our SRC, who worked intimately with the university, to help ensure that we have a viable solution from NSFAS to assist the affected students.”

