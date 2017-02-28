NSPCA welcomes Gumtree's decision to ban donkey sales

A donkey being fed by a member of the SPCA. Photo: Facebook/ NSPCA - National Council of SPCA's

JOHANNEBSURG – The National Council of SPCA’s has welcomed online classifieds website, Gumtree’s decision to ban the sale of all donkeys and mules on their website.

Gumtree said that it hoped the decision will help play a role in the reduction of animal cruelty.

The NSPCA said that the decision was a significant step towards an aim of having no live animal traded online and that the protection of them by removing a specific market or forum for those who trade in them or their parts.

The NSPCA said that advertising animals for sale is unethical because it gives a platform to dubious practices including backyard breeding, trading in wildlife and exotic animals as well as having no welfare component when advertisements are placed.

The organisation further stated that online advertising effectively treats animals as commodities, which they are not.

“The donkey skin issue has brought the matter to the fore,” explained Christine Kuch of the NSPCA. “It is a major step forward that Gumtree has taken and for this we support and thank them. They have taken the lead on this issue and deserve credit for recognising the implications and effect of internet advertising of this kind.

“We call upon other websites to follow this worthy lead and to widen this to include all animals.”

eNCA