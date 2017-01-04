NSRI: 23 adults and 14 children drowned during festive

File: Thirty seven fatal drownings (23 adults and 14 children) were attended to around the coast and on inland waters. Photo: Twitter / @NSRI

JOHANNESBURG – Fourteen of the 37 people who drowned during the festive period were children the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has revealed.

The NSRI said the drownings happened between the 1 December, 2016 and the 2nd of January.

“Thirty seven fatal drownings (23 adults and 14 children) were attended to around the coast and on inland waters,” said the NSRI in a statement on Wednesday.

“While the majority of the drownings are attributable to drownings in the sea suspected to be caused by coastal rip-currents some were from suspected medical causes and others from fatal drownings in lagoons, swimming pools, rivers, lakes and dams or from accidents around water.”

The charity, which prides itself for saving lives on South African waters, said during the festive period it responded to 132 distress calls in which 193 persons were rescued.

“In 38 of these operations we responded to boats and ships calling for assistance and we evacuated 3 patients for medical reasons from ships. Ten animals were also assisted,” said the NSRI, which also urged bathers to only visit beaches when lifeguards are on duty.

“On our website at www.nsri.org.za we regularly post advice on rip currents, Spring Tides, water safety advice and we encourage paddlers and boaters to download the RSA Safetrx free app to their cellphones and to carry safety equipment.

“We encourage the public not to drink alcohol around water and we urge parents to make sure that children have responsible adult supervision around water (coastal and inland waters) and that your swimming pool at home has a cloak of safety around it.

“As we approach the Full Moon Spring Tide, which peaks on the 12th of January, we will again be warnings of the increase in risks to coastal bathers and anglers from stronger rip currents from the 8th of January onward,” warned the NSRI.

