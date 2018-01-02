Sea rescuers have a busy start to year

File: Lifesavers rescued a man suffering a suspected heart attack in Plettenberg Bay at the weekend. Photo: Pixabay

RICHARDS BAY - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has started 2018 on a busy note, rescuing a 15-year-old boy from drowning off Naval Island at Richards Bay.

He was rushed to hospital but was later declared dead.

In Plettenberg Bay, lifesavers rescued a local man suffering a suspected heart attack.

He is in a stable condition in hospital.

In Langebaan in the Western Cape, four adults and three children were saved after the boat they were in broke down.

In Muizenberg, Cape Town, the NSRI pulled a drowning man from the sea.

Despite efforts by paramedics to revive him, he was later declared dead.

A 10-week-old child also died at Muizenberg despite CPR efforts to resuscitate her.

eNCA