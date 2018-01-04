NSRI rescues rare elephant seal

The NSRI rescued a rare elephant seal in Jeffreys Bay. Photo: Twitter / @NSRI

JEFFREYS BAY - The National Sea Rescue Institute in Jeffreys Bay has rescued a rare elephant seal.

The animal was in good health but needed to be moved to a quieter beach.

Our Jeffreys Bay crew assisted a rare elephant seal.... https://t.co/5BeyWucGXC pic.twitter.com/du4sf44uQG — NSRI (@NSRI) January 3, 2018

Elephant seals are not normally found this far south at this time of year.

The seal had already moulted and should have left for deep southern islands.

Rescuers left the animal to play for half an hour until it fell asleep.

It was then captured, tagged and moved to a more remote beach.

Rescuers believe the animal will head off to its home territory soon.

eNCA