Ntlemeza reportedly vows to go to work on Monday

Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Dismissed Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza reportedly vowed to report for duty on Monday.

The City Press is reporting that Ntlemeza is going to claim back the job Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has ejected him from.

He has allegedly threatened to go to court should anyone stand in his way.

The weekly reports that Ntlemeza’s lawyers wrote to the Office of the State Attorney reiterating their client’s position that he would resume his duties on Monday.

“We urge your good selves to advise [Mbalula] to allow [Ntlemeza] to resume duties as [head of the Hawks]. Our client reserves his right to approach a court for appropriate relief should he be obstructed from getting on to the premises and performing his official duties, wrote Ntlemeza’s lawyer, Comfort Ngidi," the report said.

According to the City Press "Ngidi’s letter was a response to a letter from the State Attorney, acting for Mbalula, in which the minister’s decision for firing Ntlemeza was emphasised and Ntlemeza was told to stay away."

Last week Ntlemeza's lawyer confirmed to eNCA that his client would return to work on Monday.

