Ntlemeza urges community to pray for police

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza is preaching the gospel of community involvement to improve policing and halt police killings.



He was speaking at the Incredible Happenings Church on the East Rand where he urged communities to continue praying for the police.

His appearance followed Friday’s court ruling that his appointment as head of the Hawks was invalid.

Police Minister Nathi Nhleko has since confirmed he will appeal the finding.

Ntlemeza will stay on as Hawk's head while the appeal is processed.

In church, he took aim at his detractors.

"I know that some people have been speculating about our visit. They have utilised the figment of their imagination and told lies which they themselves believe about ourselves," he said.

"But we are unshaken."

