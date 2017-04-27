Nuclear deal decision: Parliamentary process not followed

File: Government's Energy Department is reviewing the High Court's decision to set aside the country's nuclear deals, declaring them illegal. Photo: via Twitter.com/@francescadeg

CAPE TOWN - The Energy Department is reviewing the Western Cape High Court's decision to set aside South Africa’s nuclear deals with Russia, and other countries.

It's ruled them unlawful and unconstitutional.

Earthlife Africa, and the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute, asked the court to review the deals.

They argued former Energy Minister, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, failed to follow due process before she signed them.

The court agreed, finding proper parliamentary procedure had been flouted in the deal reportedly worth over R1-trillion.

It noted that the National Energy Regulator, Parliament and the Energy Minister, should all have been involved.

The Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute was one of the applicants. It says this is a victory for all South Africans:

Civil society groups have hailed the judgment a victory against corruption:

Cosatu also voiced support for the judgment:

One political analyst says the high court’s judgment puts government in bad light:

Tweets about #NuclearDeal AND (FROM:@AnnikaLarsen1 since:2017-04-26 until:2017-04-27)

eNCA