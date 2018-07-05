NUM and Numsa reject Eskom's wage offer

File: National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and National Union of Metalworkers Union (Numsa) members protest outside Eskom’s Megawatt Park, demanding salary increases on June 14, 2018. Photo: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Christopher Moagi

JOHANNESBURG – National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have rejected Eskom's wage offer.

The two unions turned down the power utility's 6.2 percent wage increase offer.

Last Week, Eskom tabled an offer of a 6.2 percent increase for 2018, 6 percent for 2019 and 2020.

This is the second time unions have rejected Eskom's wage offer.

Initially, Numsa, NUM, and Solidarity wanted 15 percent but came down to 9 percent.

Meanwhile, Solidarity remains mum.

Wage negotiations resume on Friday.

The power utility is facing serious financial woes, including debt of R350-billion.

eNCA