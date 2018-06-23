Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

NUM elects new leadership

  • South Africa
Joseph Montisetse is the new president of the National Union of Mineworkers. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Joseph Montisetse is the new president of the National Union of Mineworkers.

He was elected at the union's 16th national congress, which ended on Friday night in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

The former NUM deputy president was up against his president, Piet Matosa.

READ: NUM warns against tribalism, factionalism

General-secretary David Sipunzi retained his position after defeating Mbuyiseni Hibana.

Infighting has divided the NUM for years, contributing to its membership losses.

In 2011 it had a membership of more than 300,000 but that figure has declined to just below 200,000.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close