NUM concerned after 79 miners trapped at Sibanye Stillwater mine

The National Union of Mineworkers said the incident happened at 4pm after a material car fell into the shaft and led to workers being trapped underground.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has expressed concern about the health and safety standards at Sibanye’s Stillwater gold operations after 79 mineworkers were trapped underground on Thursday.

The miners got stuck underground at around 4pm and were recused at 9pm after a five-hour ordeal at the Kloof Thuthukani Shaft in Westonaria.

NUM said the incident happened in the afternoon after the material car fell into the shaft and led to workers being trapped underground.

“The NUM is deeply worried about the health and safety standards at Sibanye Stillwater gold operations,” the union said in a statement.

“Mineworkers are not safe at all,” it added.

The union called on the Department of Mineral Resources inspectorate to do a thorough investigation as to what caused the incident.

“The NUM will leave no stone unturned during the investigation of this incident.”

