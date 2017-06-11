NUM regaining lost members says leader

UM president Thamsanqa Matosa says the union has regained lost ground in platinum mines around Rustenburg. Photo: ANA

RUSTENBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers is regaining lost members in the Rustenburg platinum mines, NUM president Thamsanqa Matosa said on Saturday.

“We do not have fear, we do not have hate; please welcome members who left the union in 2012, treat them well in the same manner as members who did not leave. Welcome them back home,” he told union members at a report back rally at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Phokeng near Rustenburg.

They arrived at the stadium dressed in the union’s red and yellow T-shirts, singing songs praising Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, showing that he is their preferred candidate to lead the ANC after the December elective conference.

Matosa said NUM was regaining lost ground in the platinum mines and had already launched three branches at Lonmin and one at Sibanye, formerly Anglo American Platinum.

“We have three branches in Lonmin. We expect more members; they are coming back to the union they trust,” he said.

The NUM lost members and its status as the majority union in the platinum belt following the violent wildcat strike in August 2012, in which 44 people died, at Lonmin’s Marikana mine.

Matosa said recruitment was progressing well, except at Impala Platinum where there had been incidents of intimidation.

The lesson from 2012 was that union leaders should be honest and listen to their members.

“Listen to members to not create false expectations, be honest from the beginning and say this cannot be done or that can be done. Do not agree to things that will not be possible to implement,” he said.

NUM general secretary David Spunzi said the union had failed to increase its membership to 220,000 in 2017 as planned. “Our membership stands at 176,232, we can do more.”

He called on shop stewards to recruit members and serve them.

“Do not recruit members and wait for six months before you visit them. Serve them. Do not wait for branch conferences.”

Matosa said NUM members should protect themselves when they were attacked. He said 16 NUM members had been attacked at Sibanye Gold’s Cooke operations in Westonaria while they were going to work on Wednesday morning. They were critically injured and three were airlifted to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

South Africa Communist Party North West secretary Madoda Sambatha told the rally that the ANC needed to recall President Jacob Zuma to restore its dignity and save the party.

“Recall Zuma. The national executive committee of the ANC recalled [former] president [Thabo] Mbeki, he did not refuse. It should be possible to recall president Zuma.”

The SACP was following the tradition in the ANC that the ANC deputy president became president, in this case Ramaphosa, he said.

The rally was also attended by union leaders from Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

