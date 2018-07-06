Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

NUM rejects Eskom's new wage offer

  • South Africa
File: The National Union of Mineworkers is rejecting Eskom revised 6.7 percent wage offer. Negotiations between Eskom and unions are continuing in Woodmead. Photo: eNCA/Scott Smith

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers is rejecting Eskom revised 6.7 percent wage offer.

NUM is sticking to its demand for a 9 percent increase.

Negotiations between Eskom and unions are continuing in Woodmead.

"I can confirm that Eskom has upped its offer... with the mandate that we have, it's below our fallback position. We will make a counter proposal," said William Mabapa, from NUM. 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close