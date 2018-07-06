NUM rejects Eskom's new wage offer

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers is rejecting Eskom revised 6.7 percent wage offer.
NUM is sticking to its demand for a 9 percent increase.
Negotiations between Eskom and unions are continuing in Woodmead.
WATCH #Eskom NUM says today is D-day if there is no agreement they are heading to the CCMA.....where the possibility of a strike could become a reality...... https://t.co/oNSPMySK9i— silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) July 6, 2018
"I can confirm that Eskom has upped its offer... with the mandate that we have, it's below our fallback position. We will make a counter proposal," said William Mabapa, from NUM.
eNCA
Discussion Policy