NUM says Eskom lying over 'sabotage' claims

File: NUM and NUMSA members outside Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. NUM says Eskom was lying to the public that workers affiliated to the trade union were responsible for sabotaging work being done at power stations. Photo: eNCA / Heidi Giokos

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on Monday accused Eskom of lying to the public for saying workers affiliated to the trade union were responsible for sabotage at power stations across the country.

Eskom began implementing load-shedding late last week when workers went on strike over the power utility's announcement that there would be no wage increases this year.

The parastatal said some workers were responsible for sabotage and intimidation, leading to the first rolling blackouts in South Africa since 2015.

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu denied this.

"We also want to clarify the lies being communicated to the public by Eskom that our members are responsible for load-shedding. Eskom is lying and our members are not even responsible for any sabotage," Mammburu said.

"Eskom is desperately looking for a public sympathy while using our members as scapegoats. This is hogwash and unacceptable. Eskom management must deal with their own problems and stop blaming the workers."

Eskom wage negotiations will resume on Tuesday and continue until Thursday after Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan intervened, and the power utility removed the zero percent wage offer from the table.

African News Agency