NUM warns against tribalism, factionalism

JOHANNESBURG - The General Secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has warned against tribalism and factionalism that could tear the union apart.

David Sipunzi was speaking on the second day of the NUM's national congress, which got off to a smoother start after being on the verge of collapse on Wednesday.

The congress was delayed after its Rustenburg regional conference was nullified.

Sipunzi kicked off day two of the Congress with a scathing report detailing the union's challenges.

According to Sipunzi, these include tribalism and factionalism.

He says if the NUM is distracted by internal fights, it will lose more members.

The Mineral Resources Minister also spoke out against factionialism.

According to Gwede Mantashe: "You can only be stronger if you move in the same direction look at the ANC."

The union wants to pay more attention to the Rustenburg platinum belt, where it's lost a significant number of members to rival union AMCU.

Another key question facing delegates is how the union should adapt to changing times.

Blade Nzimande, SACP General Secretary, asked: "How are you dealing with the 4th industrial revolution? There will be automation, which may threat jobs in the mining sector."

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Sdumo Dlamini stressed that unions can't afford to sit back and relax after the political changes that led to Cyril Ramaphosa's election as president in February.

"Workers must shape the new dawn and make it work for their interests," said Dlamini.

Delegates are set to elect a new leadership on Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address at the closing of the Congress.

