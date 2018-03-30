Numbers remain on our side: NMB Mayor Athol Trollip

JOHANNESBURG, 30 March 2018 - Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor, Athol Trollip, is confident he will survive a motion of no confidence against him. Thursday’s vote was postponed after the meeting descended into chaos.​ Video: eNCA

NELSON MANDELA BAY - Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip says he is confident he will survive a motion of no confidence against him.

The vote was postponed after the meeting descended into chaos.



"We were ready to debate that item at 8am. We had the numbers on our sides, we (still) have the numbers on our sides," said Trollip.

"The EFF has six councillors in a council of 120 councillors…they are too big for their boots and won’t get this motion right even with the ANC. We will continue in government until the end of our term….the EFF will battle to get the numbers. We’ve got the numbers and we’re going to try firm them up even more.”

