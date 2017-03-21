Numsa calls for national shutdown

File: Numsa is calling for a national shutdown this week. Photo: REUTERS / Rogan Ward

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is calling for a national shutdown this week.



The union wants to protest Eskom’s decision to close five coal-fired power stations in Mpumalanga.

Nearly 30,000 people stand to lose their jobs at the Grootvlei, Kriel, Camden, Hendrina and Komati power stations.

The power utility says the shutdown is necessary to make way for independent power producers.

The plan is part of government's strategy to increase renewable energy output in the country.

eNCA