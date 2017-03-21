Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Numsa calls for national shutdown

  • South Africa
File: Numsa is calling for a national shutdown this week. Photo: REUTERS / Rogan Ward

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is calling for a national shutdown this week.

The union wants to protest Eskom’s decision to close five coal-fired power stations in Mpumalanga.

READ: Numsa threatens ‘mother of all strikes’ if Eskom closes plants

Nearly 30,000 people stand to lose their jobs at the Grootvlei, Kriel, Camden, Hendrina and Komati power stations.

The power utility says the shutdown is necessary to make way for independent power producers.

The plan is part of government's strategy to increase renewable energy output in the country.

