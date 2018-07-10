Numsa concerned with reports that Eskom is splurging on executives

JOHANNESBURG – Numsa's general secretary Irvin Jim's concerned about various media reports that cash-strapped Eskom's been splurging money on senior staff.
Executives have allegedly been receiving unlimited free petrol.
UPDATE: Eskom ups its wage offer
“There have been a couple of issues that worried us. I mean last week we would have appreciated that the Business Day would have revealed a couple of serious stuff around packs for managers, and the senior employment of another person who is going to be very expensive….we’re here objectively to negotiate,” said Jim.
eNCA
Discussion Policy